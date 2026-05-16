Founding Partner

Kent | Pincin, LLP

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Labor & Employment

Honored by the Daily Journal as one of California’s Top 40 Under 40, Michael Kent is a founding partner at Kent | Pincin, LLP. He provides elite advocacy for employees and individuals harmed by negligence across California, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Kent focuses on high-stakes litigation where he recently secured a $1.65-million settlement for national origin discrimination that ranked as the top result in the United States according to Top Verdict.

This extends to his management of complex mass actions, including the Eaton Fire and Roblox sex abuse cases. He expanded his firm from a two-person boutique to a five-lawyer powerhouse within five years while maintaining professional leadership through Justice HQ and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles.