(Gittings Photography)

Partner National Co-Chair, Labor & Employment National Chair, Wage & Hour | Thompson Coburn LLP

University of Virginia School of Law

Labor & Employment

Pulitzer Prize nominee Michael Kun is the partner and national co-chair of the Labor and Employment Practice at Thompson Coburn LLP. He is a prolific litigator who has defended more than 200 wage and hour class actions by utilizing creative strategies to defeat certification and reduce multimillion-dollar claims to zero.

Kun developed the landmark Serrano defense which established that joint employers are not liable for each other’s conduct and remains the most frequently cited case in the temporary staffing industry. Leveraging nearly four decades of experience, he currently manages over 170 lawsuits for major corporations nationwide. This record of success includes securing a complete defense verdict in a $32-million pregnancy discrimination case for Aerotek and enforcing individual arbitration agreements to stay representative PAGA claims.