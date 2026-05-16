Senior Partner

Taylor & Ring

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Senior Partner at Taylor & Ring Natalie Weatherford serves as a relentless advocate for survivors of sexual misconduct and institutional betrayal across California. She recently earned the title of 2024 Trial Lawyer of the Year from the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles following a series of record-breaking jury verdicts.

These results include a $35-million judgment against Pomona High School and a $102.5-million verdict for survivors of abuse at Dartmouth Middle School in San Jose. Exercising her expertise in evidentiary issues, Weatherford secured a $14-million settlement for a former student at the California School for the Deaf while forcing legislative changes regarding minor consent evidence. This advocacy recently included securing a $13-million verdict for a student groomed by a special education paraprofessional.

