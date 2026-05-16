Partner, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property

Winston & Strawn LLP

John Marshall Law School

Intellectual Property

Winning a hard-fought nine-year legal battle between industry competitors, Nimalka Wickramasekera is the partner and co-chair of intellectual property at Winston & Strawn LLP. She specializes in high-tech and medical device litigation where she defends market leaders like Medtronic and Abbott Laboratories against multi-million-dollar infringement claims. Wickramasekera recently secured a complete defense judgment for Alphatec Holdings in a series of lawsuits seeking nearly $200 million in collective damages.

This tactical victory was finalized when she argued before the Delaware Supreme Court to affirm the Chancery Court’s dismissal of all claims. Deploying her technical fluency in healthcare research she fosters strategic relationships that align complex litigation with broader commercial objectives. Wickramasekera provides community leadership as the co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of ChIPs to advance women in technology and law.

