Principal

Offit Kurman, PC

University of West Los Angeles School of Law

Bankruptcy

Ori Blumenfeld is a principal at Offit Kurman, PC. He guides fiduciaries and businesses through complex restructuring and insolvency matters while serving as counsel to federal and state receivers in equity and family law disputes. Blumenfeld recently represented court-appointed fiduciaries in 363 bankruptcy sales and successfully closed multiple large-scale real estate transactions.

Beyond his legal practice, he served as chair of the Human Relations Commission for the City of Beverly Hills and currently sits on the board of managers for the University of West Los Angeles. He further serves the community through his board involvement with Safe Parking LA to advance homeless advocacy initiatives across the region. Blumenfeld’s professional legacy includes achieving the largest chapter 11 reorganization in Santa Ana Bankruptcy Court in terms of the total number of real properties successfully reorganized.

