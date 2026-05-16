Partner & Chair of the Litigation Department | Glaser Weil

Rutgers Law School

Litigation

Ranked as one of the nation’s most formidable trial attorneys by Chambers and Benchmark Litigation, Patricia Glaser is a partner and chair of the Litigation Department at Glaser Weil. She represents Fortune 500 companies and public figures in sensitive high-value disputes spanning entertainment and real estate law.

Glaser successfully defended the Simon Wiesenthal Center against a $4.8-billion defamation claim and recently secured a favorable resolution for David Geffen in a high-profile contract dispute. Her leadership extends to a 60-lawyer department where she mentors generations of litigators in intellectual rigor and tenacity. Glaser serves on the boards of The Geffen Playhouse and the Los Angeles Music Center Theatre Group while supporting the AltaMed Foundation.

