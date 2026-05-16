Managing Partner

Baghdaserians Law Group, Inc.

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Managing Partner of Baghdaserians Law Group, Inc. Patrick Baghdaserians represents clients in complex marital dissolutions, high-conflict child custody litigation and fiduciary duty disputes. He is a California State Bar-certified family law specialist who has appeared in trials across nearly all central California counties including Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

Baghdaserians founded his firm in 2019 and has since earned national notoriety as a legal expert for major media outlets such as CNN. His community involvement includes helping create the Southwestern Law School Domestic Violence Advocacy Initiative to assist victims of abuse. He also supports the Armenian Educational Foundation and the American University of Armenia by donating legal consultation proceeds to these charitable organizations.

