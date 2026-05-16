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Co-Leader, Corporate & Securities

Mayer Brown

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Co-Leader of Global Corporate & Securities at Mayer Brown Paul de Bernier is a senior partner who specializes in infrastructure, energy transition and critical minerals. Throughout a 25-year career, he has advised on major transactions including the $1.4-billion joint venture for Mitsubishi Corporation and the sale of the Indigo project for Diamond Generating.

De Bernier has emerged as a leader in the ESG space, counseling boards on Public Benefit Corporations and contributing to the B Lab Handbook. He maintains a strong commitment to public service, having devoted hundreds of hours to representing refugees and detainees held at Guantanamo Bay. He further serves the community as a board member for LA’s Promise while supporting various education-focused charities and humanitarian relief initiatives.

