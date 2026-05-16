(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

Brooklyn Law School

Litigation

Recognized as a leader in white-collar defense and government investigations, Peter Altman is a partner at Akin. He represents public companies and investment advisers before the SEC and DOJ, recently securing a voluntary dismissal with prejudice for the former CEO of BitMEX in a significant market manipulation lawsuit. Altman’s expertise in digital assets and regulatory defense led to the SEC closing an investigation into Gotham City Research without charges following his extensive advocacy.

Within the firm, he serves on the Partnership Admissions Committee and leads the West Coast white-collar practice while maintaining rankings in Chambers USA. He directs his charitable efforts toward a pro bono partnership with KIPP SoCal Public Schools to expand educational opportunities for students in underresourced local communities.