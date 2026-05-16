Founding Partner

Stris & Maher LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Founding Partner of Stris & Maher LLP Peter K. Stris leads a premier nationwide trial and appellate practice managing a multi-billion-dollar docket for retirees and governmental entities. He has personally argued 10 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court while first-chairing bet-the-company litigation to multi-million-dollar verdicts.

Deploying this appellate prowess Stris recently secured a $186-million recovery for an industrial-scale bitcoin miner and preserved an $110-million jury verdict for Marathon in a complex federal commission dispute. This proficiency in ERISA litigation includes reversing an adverse summary judgment to obtain a $21.5-million settlement for 2,000 class participants. Exercising his role as an elected fellow of the American Law Institute, he advises on the Restatements of the Law regarding tort remedies and copyright.