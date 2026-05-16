Named Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Named Partner at Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP Philip M. Kelly spearheads high-value intellectual property disputes for industry giants such as Paramount Global, NBCUniversal and TikTok. He specializes in high-stakes entertainment litigation, recently securing the dismissal of a $142.5-million copyright lawsuit involving Pluto TV and winning a summary adjudication for Creative Artists Agency in a fiduciary duty matter.

This record of courtroom success extends to a current role as lead counsel for South Park Digital Studios in a $500-million streaming rights conflict against Warner Brothers Discovery. Leveraging deep industry knowledge, Kelly successfully blocked temporary restraining orders for Lionsgate and resolved multi-million-dollar profit participation disputes for legendary composer Hans Zimmer. He maintains a distinguished reputation in the legal field with consistent rankings in Chambers USA and Variety’s Leading Lawyers list.