Founder

Dreiling Law APC

Loyola Law School

Litigation

A highly respected criminal defense attorney, R.J. Dreiling is the founder of Dreiling Law APC. He utilizes more than 15 years of experience as a senior prosecutor to represent individuals facing complex felony allegations including murder, kidnapping and high-level fraud. Dreiling has handled thousands of matters and successfully tried more than 70 cases to verdict throughout Southern California.

His leadership within the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office included training veteran prosecutors on litigation tactics and evidence collection. He remains active in the legal community as a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the South Bay Bar Association. Dreiling also contributes to public education by lecturing on the criminal justice system for various regional nonprofits.

