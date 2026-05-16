(Gittings Photography)

Member

Clark Hill PLC

George Washington University Law School

Labor & Employment

Named among Latino Lawyer Magazine’s Top Lawyers in 2025, Rafael G. Nendel-Flores is a member at Clark Hill PLC who specializes in complex wage-hour class actions and employment tax controversies. He plays an instrumental role in building one of the nation’s most diverse labor and employment defense teams while representing clients in the temporary staffing and professional employer organization sectors.

This record of success is anchored by his ability to obtain multiple class action dismissals for major PEOs without any monetary contribution. Leveraging over 23 years of experience, Nendel-Flores co-leads the firm’s Staffing/PEO industry task force and provides practical compliance advice to automobile dealerships and transportation companies. His litigation prowess is underscored by an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and consistent inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America since 2016.