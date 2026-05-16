Partner, Los Angeles Market Leader

Hanson Bridgett LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Intellectual Property

Los Angeles Market Leader of Hanson Bridgett LLP Raffi V. Zerounian manages a nationally respected trademark and brand protection practice serving global fashion and spirits. He expanded the firm’s Los Angeles footprint to 50 attorneys while litigating high-profile copyright disputes in federal court and before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

This expertise includes serving as primary outside counsel for an iconic international spirit brand and managing worldwide trademark prosecution for a major social media platform. Commanding global attention as a thought leader in his field, Zerounian served as the editor-in-chief of The Trademark Reporter to shape global discourse on domain name issues. His commitment to the legal community involves co-chairing the Trademark Subcommittee for the USC Intellectual Property Institute to enhance regional expertise.

