Partner

Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Securing over $500 million in confidential recoveries within just two years, Rahul Ravipudi is the partner at Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP who spearheads high-stakes litigation for catastrophic injury and wrongful death. This record of success is anchored by a $56-million final judgment for a spinal cord injury victim which represented more than 56 times the applicable insurance policy limits.

Such aggressive advocacy extends to a $48.7-million jury verdict involving a municipal sanitation truck accident that left a pedestrian comatose. These landmark results qualify Ravipudi for leadership roles in the Thomas and Woolsey Fire litigations and his status as a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers. He successfully convinced the California Supreme Court to deny a request to depublish the landmark appellate opinion that affirmed his multi-million-dollar verdict on April 16, 2025.

