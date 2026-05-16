(JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

Partner at Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP Robert N. Sacks is a preeminent trust and estate litigator who has spent four decades managing high-stakes probate disputes for major financial institutions and universities. He recently co-led the successful defense of a $3-billion claim against the Barron Hilton Trust where he secured a summary judgment victory only weeks before trial.

This mastery of fiduciary litigation extends to Sacks’ representation of the respondent in the Ernest and Midge Colton Family Revocable Trust where he obtained a judgment with prejudice on all issues. Leveraging this record of success, he serves as a mediator and a fellow for the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel to shape national probate policy.