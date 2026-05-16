Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Labor & Employment

Ryne C. Posey is a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom LLP where he heads the West Coast labor and employment group. He serves as lead employment counsel on landmark transactions including the $82.7-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. by Netflix and the $3.5-billion acquisition of Niantic’s games business.

Posey’s record of success extends to the $1-billion sale of rhode to e.l.f. Beauty and multi-million-dollar settlements in employee mobility disputes. Leveraging his Berkeley Law expertise, he conducts global pay equity reviews for Fortune 100 companies. He further shapes the community by serving on the governance board of Covenant House California and the advisory board of Teach For America Los Angeles.

