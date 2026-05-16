Founder & Partner

Spector Law

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Representing elite figures such as Christina Ricci and Jenna Dewan in high-asset marital dissolutions, Samantha Spector is the founder and partner at Spector Law who specializes in complex parentage and custody disputes. She manages a goal-oriented practice that addresses the nuanced legal needs of high-profile artists and entrepreneurs facing domestic violence restraining orders or complicated postnuptial agreements.

This reputation for effective advocacy earned her a place on The Hollywood Reporter list of the top 20 troubleshooters for high-stakes divorce and plea deals. Deploying this level of expertise, Spector frequently provides expert legal commentary for global media outlets regarding the intersection of fame and family law. Her dedication to regional institutions includes serving as a board member for the UCLA Health System Board and maintaining active status within the Chancellor’s Society.