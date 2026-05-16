Founding Partner

RMO LLP

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

Founding Partner of RMO LLP Scott Edward Rahn manages a specialized litigation practice focused exclusively on contentious trust and estate disputes across the United States. He established the firm in 2015 to bridge the gap between traditional probate and aggressive trial advocacy where he now represents heirs and institutional fiduciaries.

Rahn’s strategic intervention in the Lisa Marie Presley estate litigation secured a guardian ad litem for the twin heirs to preserve the legacy of Graceland outside the public spotlight. This proficiency in high-profile wealth protection includes navigating decades-long family rifts to uncover hidden assets for clients facing misappropriation or fraud. He provides community leadership through his service as a former board member for the California Alzheimer’s Association Southland Chapter.