Managing Partner

Kabateck LLP

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Shant Karnikian is the managing partner at Kabateck LLP where he directs one of the most active disaster and mass tort litigation practices in California. He leads high-stakes cases involving the Eaton Canyon Fire and Maui wildfires where he advocates for victims against both public and private entities. This aggressive advocacy is complemented by Karnikian’s deep expertise in insurance bad faith litigation allowing him to maximize outcomes for homeowners against insurers that delay, deny or underpay valid claims.

Leveraging his progression from law clerk to managing partner he has implemented modern systems to manage mass litigation while preserving individualized attention for every client. He further shapes the future of the legal profession as the president of the board of governors at Loyola Law School and through his role on the Consumer Attorneys of California Board.