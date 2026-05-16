Partner

BD&J, PC

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Partner at BD&J, PC Shawn McCann has recovered more than $500 million in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases for families across California. He specializes in high-stakes premises liability and automotive negligence, recently securing a record $36-million recovery for a family following a fatal apartment fire.

McCann’s litigation record includes a $21-million recovery for a motorcycle fatality in Imperial County and a $10-million judgment against an automaker for a dangerous fuel tank design. Leveraging his role as a past president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, he co-created the ABOTA SideBar program to foster diversity, mentorship and civility within the trial bar. This leadership extends to his service on the board of governors for the Consumer Attorneys of California.

