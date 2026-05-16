Partner

Parker Shaffie LLP

University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Litigation

Shawn Shaffie is a partner at Parker Shaffie LLP who acts as a leading authority on professional liability and the high-stakes intersection of legal ethics and entertainment. He manages nuanced conflicts for elite artists and law firms and recently served as co-lead counsel for investors in a fraud lawsuit involving a $500-million bioscience acquisition.

This expertise extends to Shaffie’s role as a Hollywood ethics assassin where he represents the band Sublime in intellectual property and fiduciary duty disputes against former counsel. Leveraging this record of advocacy, he is spearheading a 2026 expansion into sexual abuse and trauma advocacy to hold institutions accountable for systemic failures. He provides community leadership as a former board member for Open Immigration Legal Services to support free legal aid for immigrant populations.

