(© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Recognized as a leading advocate for the Korean American business community, Soo Y. Park is a partner at Barnes & Thornburg where she specializes in labor and employment litigation. She utilizes 15 years of experience to defend employers in the fashion and hospitality sectors against complex wage and hour class actions. Park’s strategic advocacy extends to the National Labor Relations Board where she manages union campaigns and collective bargaining negotiations for national retailers.

Leveraging her bicultural perspective and fluency in Korean she provides cultural insight to business owners navigating the California regulatory landscape. She fosters a culture of compliance by drafting independent contractor agreements and employee handbooks for emerging startups. Park volunteers at the Korean American Senior and Community Center to support elderly programs and has successfully defended employers in over 100 high-stakes workplace disputes.

