(Dennis Trantham)

Partner & Chairman, Patent Litigation Group | Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Duke University School of Law

Intellectual Property

Securing a $24.8-million verdict in a complex trade secret matter, Stanley M. Gibson is a partner and chairman of the Patent Litigation Group at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP. He specializes in high-stakes intellectual property disputes across the medical device, aerospace and consumer product sectors.

Gibson recently demonstrated his ability to establish willful misappropriation in the BlueRadios v. Kopin case which resulted in significant exemplary damages. To support regional entrepreneurs, he created the IP Health Checklist and leads trade secret protection seminars at the IP Strategy Summit in Palo Alto. This record of advocacy is cemented by his historic achievement as principal trial counsel in the Medtronic v. Michelson matter which yielded a $570-million jury verdict.