(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

VP & Director

Reuben Raucher & Blum

USC Gould School of Law

Litigation

A Certified Family Law Specialist with more than 25 years of experience, Stephanie Blum is the VP and director at Reuben Raucher & Blum. She leads the firm’s Family Law Department in managing high-conflict dissolutions and complex property divisions for executives and business owners throughout California. Blum specializes in protecting children and preserving long-term financial security through disciplined courtroom advocacy and strategic mediation.

In a notable appellate victory, she successfully reversed trial court rulings to obtain substantial additional fee awards and a new trial on child support. She previously provided pro bono representation through the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law and Levitt and Quinn Family Law Center to assist low-income individuals with complex custody disputes.

