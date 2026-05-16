Founding Partner

Wood Smith Henning & Berman, LLP

University of Nebraska College of Law

Litigation

Recipient of the 2025 Legends of an Era Award for his contributions to the construction community, Stephen J. Henning is a founding partner at Wood Smith Henning & Berman, LLP. He leads an NLJ 125 firm representing Fortune 500 developers and public owners in complex real estate and toxic tort litigation.

Henning is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America and was named a 2025 Community Impact Award Honoree by the Los Angeles Business Journal. His leadership extends to the University of Nebraska Foundation where he serves as a trustee and advisor to the Entrepreneurship Clinic. His strategic growth initiatives have expanded the firm to 42 offices nationwide while ensuring a sustained commitment to supporting families through organizations like Project HOPE and M.E.N.D.