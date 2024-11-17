Terrence Mark Franklin

A portrait of Mark Franklin (JON DIDIER/JON DIDIER)

Partner

Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP

Harvard Law School Litigation

Terrence Franklin, a founding partner at Sacks, Glazier, Franklin, Lodise, McMurtrey & Scheerer, LLP, has over 30 years of experience in high-profile trusts and estates litigation. He has successfully represented beneficiaries, trustees and institutions in complex disputes, including the landmark Moeller v. Superior Court case, which shaped California fiduciary law. Beyond his legal practice, Franklin is a leading advocate for diversity in the profession. He spearheaded the UCLA School of Law Postgraduate Fellowship for Racial Equity in Trust & Estate Law, securing nearly $200,000 in funding. His efforts have expanded access to estate planning resources for underserved communities. Recognized with the 2021 Chambers Lifetime Achievement Award, Franklin serves on multiple legal and community boards, including ACTEC and USC’s Trust and Estate Conference.