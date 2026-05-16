Founder

V. James DeSimone Law

UCLA School of Law

Labor & Employment

As the founder of his own law firm, V. James DeSimone represents individuals in employment discrimination, civil rights and wrongful death litigation. He secured a $6-million federal settlement in 2024 for a positional asphyxiation case that prompted the City of Stockton to reform its mental health response policies.

He recently overturned a grant of qualified immunity before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a case involving the Los Angeles Police Department. DeSimone’s leadership includes membership in the National Employment Lawyers Association and serving as an honorary board member for Trial Lawyers Charities. He also supports the Venice Community Housing Corporation as a corporate sponsor. His professional standing is underscored by his consistent recognition as a Top 100 Super Lawyer in Southern California for every year from 2017 through 2024.

