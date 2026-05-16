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Vanja Habekovic

A portrait of Vanja Habekovic

Partner, Chair of the Tax Nominee Company
Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP
Stanford Law School
Corporate

Named to the Legal 500 Los Angeles Elite Tax list for 2026, Vanja Habekovic is a partner and chair of the Tax Department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. She utilizes nearly two decades of experience to advise clients on high-value mergers, sophisticated 1031 exchanges and international tax planning.

Habekovic recently represented a medical clinic in a strategic sale to utilize beneficial tax attributes and guided an apparel brand through a successful Series A funding round. Her leadership includes serving as outside general counsel for a boutique women’s athletic wear brand and a female-founded skincare company. Her expertise in structuring tax-efficient solutions for high-net-worth individuals earned her a place on the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America.

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