Partner, Chair of the Tax Nominee Company

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Stanford Law School

Corporate

Named to the Legal 500 Los Angeles Elite Tax list for 2026, Vanja Habekovic is a partner and chair of the Tax Department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. She utilizes nearly two decades of experience to advise clients on high-value mergers, sophisticated 1031 exchanges and international tax planning.

Habekovic recently represented a medical clinic in a strategic sale to utilize beneficial tax attributes and guided an apparel brand through a successful Series A funding round. Her leadership includes serving as outside general counsel for a boutique women’s athletic wear brand and a female-founded skincare company. Her expertise in structuring tax-efficient solutions for high-net-worth individuals earned her a place on the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America.

