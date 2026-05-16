Partner | Keystone Law Group, P.C.

California Western School of Law

Litigation

Partner and Executive Committee Member at Keystone Law Group, P.C. Verlan Y. Kwan leads the Trust and Estates Administration Division while managing over 100 cases valued up to tens of millions of dollars. She achieved a 300% growth rate for her division within the last seven years while representing high-profile clients like the estate of holistic practitioner Dr. Sebi.

Kwan’s litigation success includes recovering community property interests for the surviving spouse of David E. Walters which further resulted in the return of $10 million in excessive estate taxes from the IRS. Leveraging her status as a probate authority, she regularly presents for the Continuing Education of the Bar and the National Business Institute. She supports the legal community by participating in sections of the Los Angeles County Bar Association