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Alan Feld

A portrait of Alan Feld

Sheppard
Partner
Professional Services Advisors

Partner at Sheppard and leader of its commercial mortgage-backed securities team Alan Feld handles distressed commercial real estate and complex restructurings for lenders facing fragile collateral and competing stakeholders. He advised on the default, receivership, foreclosure and disposition of the 1.4 million-square-foot Westfield San Francisco Centre, and on the restructuring and maturity extension of the loan secured by 211 Main, the former Charles Schwab headquarters. Feld handled the loan default and litigation over a hotel at 360 N. Rodeo Drive and represented securitized lenders through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of TGI Fridays, shortening the typical New York foreclosure timeline. He also represented the buyer of a 150-store retailer’s assets in a $65-million Chapter 11 transaction. He has been a fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys since 2015.

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