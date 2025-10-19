Kayne Anderson Real Estate

CEO & Co-Founder

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Recognized for his visionary leadership, Albert Rabil III is the chief executive officer of Kayne Anderson and the co-founder and CEO of Kayne Anderson Real Estate. Since founding the real estate platform in 2007, he has built it into one of the most respected investment firms in the U.S., focusing on alternative sectors like student housing and medical offices. In the past two years, Rabil has led fundraising efforts that resulted in over $4 billion raised across the firm’s real estate strategies. A champion of an inclusive and connected culture, he hosts informal fireside chats with new hires to reinforce the firm’s “One Team, One Dream” motto. Under his leadership, the firm has acquired 188 properties with gross project costs exceeding $7.5 billion.