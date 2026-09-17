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Alex M. Grigorians

Alex M. Grigorians

Hanson Bridgett LLP
Partner, Real Estate Practice Leader
Professional Services Advisors

Partner and Real Estate Practice Leader at Hanson Bridgett LLP Alex Grigorians chairs the firm’s real estate finance practice, representing lenders, debt funds, syndicators and developers across acquisitions, financings, note sales and foreclosures. He advised a debt fund on a $120-million South Bay industrial project spanning senior and mezzanine debt across two properties, and an institutional lender on a $50-million ground lease financing for a mall structured as a joint venture with a municipality. Grigorians is guiding a developer through roughly $750 million in multifamily deals planned nationwide for 2026. He sits on the firm’s management and finance committees. His City of Hope work, through Building Hope and the Los Angeles Real Estate & Construction Industries Council, has helped raise tens of millions of dollars for cancer patients.

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