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Alex Vouvalides 

A portrait of Alex Vouvalides

Perform Properties
Chief Executive Officer
Property Management

Chief Executive Officer at Perform Properties Alex Vouvalides merged ShopCore, ROIC and EQ Office into a single vertically integrated platform spanning retail and office assets nationally. The ROIC piece alone brought in 93 grocery-anchored properties totaling 10.5 million square feet, deepening the company’s California presence. Vouvalides established headquarters in Santa Monica, making Los Angeles the base for one of the firm’s largest employee populations.

He also championed the introductions that brought Baby2Baby to Pasadena’s One Colorado for a temporary residency after regional wildfires, and supported the hosting of Altadena’s Odyssey Charter School there, keeping displaced students and educators together. He serves on the board of CoreGiving, which fights childhood hunger, and stays active with the Fisher Center for Real Estate while directing a California portfolio of 68 properties, the company’s largest statewide footprint.

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