(ELAINE KIM LEE)

KWP Real Estate

Senior Managing Director

Property Management

As senior managing director at KWP Real Estate and an esteemed commercial real estate veteran, Alice Myers has 32 years of experience in property and asset management. She has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being named a GlobeSt. Women of Influence Honoree, Commercial Property Executive’s Property Manager of the Year and a three-time BOMA TOBY Award winner. Myers’ recent work includes overseeing $1 million in construction management projects at a Class A office building in Valencia and managing The Crescent Theater. She is deeply involved in BOMA Greater Los Angeles, where she previously served as a board member and now serves on the Mentorship Committee, supporting three property managers new to the business. At KWP, Myers is responsible for over 2 million square feet of commercial assets in Southern California.

