Carlton Fields

Of Counsel

Professional Services Advisors

Making a culturally significant impact on Hollywood’s landscape as of counsel at Carlton Fields, Alon Lagstein is a real estate attorney known for his strategic insight. He recently represented an investor group, including singer-songwriter John Mayer and director McG, in the acquisition and leaseback of the historic Jim Henson Company lot. Lagstein handled all aspects of the high-profile transaction, including the debt and equity financing and the associated joint venture. This deal serves as a strategic blueprint for how cultural preservation can align with business innovation in the city’s creative sector. He has also played a pivotal role in representing a mall operator in the acquisition, financing and disposition of more than $100 million in regional malls.