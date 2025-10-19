Colliers

Managing Director, Orange County & Inland Empire

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

As managing director of brokerage for Colliers’ Orange County and Inland Empire markets, Amanda Spangler oversees more than 70 brokerage professionals in two of the nation’s most prominent markets. She is laser-focused on bolstering business development, enhancing service delivery and attracting top-tier talent. Her appointment in 2021 marked an industry milestone, as she and a colleague became the first two women to oversee a global commercial real estate firm’s operations in the Greater Los Angeles region. A role model for aspiring professionals, Spangler leads with an entrepreneurial spirit and a collaborative management style. She has been instrumental in building the next generation of CRE leaders by personally driving recruitment efforts at local universities to help diversify the industry’s talent pipeline, successfully hiring more than 20 associate brokerage professionals in her first three years.