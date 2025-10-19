(Beth Coller)

CO Architects

Principal

Architects

Creator of CO Architects’ nationally renowned lab-planning department and the firm’s science & technology director, Andrew Labov is a leader in innovative laboratory design. He has a unique talent for translating scientists’ complex needs into architecture, a skill he uses to help universities like Caltech recruit Nobel-caliber professors. His recent work includes adapting a 1970s warehouse into a leading-edge biotech lab for the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation. A fellow of the American Institute of Architects and co-founder of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Building Enclosure Council, Labov is a frequent speaker at industry events like the Lab Design Conference. Over his career, he has helmed 11 custom laboratories for internationally renowned scientists at Caltech.

