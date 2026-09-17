Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Anoush Sarkissian is a real estate partner in Skadden’s Los Angeles office, handling traditional real estate matters alongside complex private equity and M&A transactions for private equity firms, pension and sovereign wealth funds and public companies. She advised Rithm Capital on its $1.6-billion acquisition of Paramount Group and closed a $1-billion mortgage financing for The RMR Group secured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Boston Seaport headquarters.

Sarkissian also represented Alexander & Baldwin in its $2.3-billion sale to a joint venture formed by MW Group and funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate and DivcoWest. Her pro bono practice spans more than 500 hours across 20 matters, including the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center and a Long Beach healthcare center she helped Planned Parenthood acquire.