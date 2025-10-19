DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services

EVP, Principal

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Recognized as a multi-year top producer in DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services’ President’s Club, EVP and principal Anthony Bergeman is a key figure in Southern California’s industrial property market. Since joining the firm in 2008, he has built a transaction volume totaling several hundred million dollars across millions of square feet. Specializing in industrial, manufacturing and warehouse facilities, Bergeman’s recent work includes representing the buyer of a rare low-coverage industrial outdoor storage site and completing a complex 1031 exchange for a private investor. He is an active member of SIOR and AIR Commercial Real Estate Association. In 2022, he became a founding member of DAUM’s Capital Markets Group, establishing a new office in Costa Mesa to service institutional and high-net-worth clients, which executed transactions totaling $100 million in its first year.