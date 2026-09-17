Northmarq

Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Managing Director at Northmarq, Anthony Cohen co-leads the firm’s National Net Lease and Sale-Leaseback Group from Los Angeles, advising owners and investors on acquisition and disposition strategy nationwide. Since entering brokerage in 2020 he has taken part in transactions exceeding $1 billion in cumulative volume, including more than $270 million closed in 2025. That production made him Northmarq’s No. 1 commercial investment sales broker for the year and earned his promotion to managing director. Cohen came to the business from investment banking, starting as an analyst at J.P. Morgan before becoming a partner at a distressed debt firm, where he brokered and acquired more than $70 million in distressed commercial real estate debt. He helped establish Northmarq’s national net lease platform and leads a four-person team.