CBRE

Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Closing a 1.4 million-square-foot renewal in the City of Industry, Anya Ostry is the executive vice president with CBRE’s Global Occupier Advisory platform in Irvine. She advises Fortune 500 occupiers on portfolio strategy, lease negotiations, relocations and dispositions across the United States and abroad, drawing on nearly two decades in commercial real estate.

Ostry serves as lead broker for GEICO, closing a 165,000-square-foot lease in Richardson, Texas followed by a 189,000-square-foot expansion. She led CoreNet Global’s Southern California chapter as president from 2024 to 2025 and sits on the board of the Alcott Center for Mental Health. She also created the Born Strong x the Bloore Family Grant, which underwrites fertility treatment for families, and her 2026 GlobeSt. Women of Influence honor followed a 2025 Connect CRE National Top Broker Award.