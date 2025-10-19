Nossaman

Partner, Eminent Domain & Inverse Condemnation Group

As a partner in Nossaman’s eminent domain & inverse condemnation group, Artin Shaverdian is widely recognized as an expert in real estate valuation and related litigation. He works on some of the largest public works projects shaping the nation’s infrastructure, representing a diverse roster of clients that includes public agencies, business entities and private individuals. Shaverdian’s experience gives him a unique perspective that has led to unparalleled success in representing both sides of a transaction. His clients include the California High-Speed Rail Authority, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Virgin Hyperloop One. A respected thought leader, Shaverdian frequently hosts seminars for in-house counsel and real estate staff on legal issues in the right-of-way industry.