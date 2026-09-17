Berkadia

Senior Director

Banks/Lenders

Senior Director at Berkadia Ben Harris structures institutional-size multifamily transactions from the Los Angeles office, pairing traditional lending with preferred equity. Green financing is where he moved first, originating some of Fannie Mae’s earliest Green Rewards loans and helping Freddie Mac pilot its Green Up program. Harris also structured the first agency co-living financing with Fannie Mae in 2020. He now serves on the Fannie Mae Green Housing Taskforce, and the National Multifamily Housing Council has recognized him as an emerging leader. Since joining Berkadia in 2015, he has originated or underwritten more than $6 billion in financing.

