Berkadia

Senior Director

Banks/Lenders

Benjamin Michael Harris is a senior director with Berkadia in Los Angeles, where he specializes in institutional-size, complex multifamily transactions. He has distinguished himself by structuring creative deals that pair traditional lending with preferred equity investments. A leader in green financing, Harris originated some of Fannie Mae’s first Green Rewards loans and helped Freddie Mac pilot its Green Up program. He also structured the first agency Co-Living financing with Fannie Mae in 2020 and serves on the Fannie Mae Green Housing Taskforce. A graduate of Pitzer College and recognized as an Emerging Leader by the National Multifamily Housing Council, he has originated or underwritten over six billion dollars in financing since joining Berkadia in 2015.

