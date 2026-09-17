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Blake Adair Rogers

A portrait of Blake Rogers

JLL
Senior Managing Director, Multi-Housing Platform Leader
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Blake Adair Rogers is senior managing director and multi-housing platform leader at JLL, named co-head of the firm’s national multi-housing platform in January 2026. He entered the business in 2009 selling rent-controlled apartment buildings in urban Los Angeles at roughly $3 million each, and his average deal size has since climbed from $4.9 million in 2014 to $125 million in 2025.

Rogers has sold the largest deal in Los Angeles three years running, including the $428-million Runway Playa Vista, part of a career total of $11.2 billion across more than 30,000 units. He now directs a team of 11 across Southern California while mentoring younger brokers, and helps fundraise for Pathways by Engage, which provides accessible counseling to the community.

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