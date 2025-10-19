Steerpoint Capital

Founder & CEO

Professional Services Advisors

Founder and CEO of Steerpoint Capital, Bo Okoroji is a commercial real estate executive who has negotiated more than $11 billion in commercial transactions. He launched Steerpoint to focus on the acquisition and long-term transformation of large-scale retail and mixed-use properties. In the last two years, Okoroji has advised Mershops on the acquisition of numerous high-profile malls, including The Shops at Montebello and Antelope Valley Mall, and recently led the $50.75-million purchase of the Weberstown Mall. Before founding his firm, he held senior roles at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Simon Property Group. A graduate of Drexel University’s MBA program, he serves on the ICSC Board of Trustees and was honored with the organization’s “4 Under 40” award, cementing his reputation as a leader in the industry.

