Bobby Korshidi

Archway Capital

President & Principal

Banks/Lenders

As president and principal of Archway Capital, Bobby Khorshidi oversees all aspects of the alternative investment management firm and leads its growth strategy. He also founded its parent company, Partners Capital, an investment firm focused on value-add real estate and distressed loans. Khorshidi began his career at Wells Fargo Bank, where his high performance earned him recognition as one of the top 20 loan officers in the country. Deeply committed to his community, he is a member of the board of advisors for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and is actively involved with Chai Lifeline West Coast. By 2009, during his tenure at Wells Fargo, Khorshidi was responsible for originating over $1 billion in new loans.

