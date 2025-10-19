BKM Capital Partners

Senior Managing Director, Acquisitions & Dispositions

Transforming a two-person vision into a premier institutional platform, Brett Turner has been an integral member of BKM Capital Partners since its formation in 2013. As senior managing director of acquisitions & dispositions, he was instrumental in shaping the firm’s thesis around the small-bay industrial sector. Under Turner’s leadership, BKM has grown to more than 110 employees, overseeing a $2.7-billion portfolio spanning 12 million square feet. His work redefined institutional interest in the sector, showing that with the right platform, these assets offer durable demand and attractive risk-adjusted returns. He was also a key force behind the successful monetization of the firm’s second value-add fund, which delivered top-quartile returns. A director of the investment committee, Turner has led the execution of over $3.6 billion in industrial transactions since the firm’s inception.