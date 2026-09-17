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Brian B. Yeretzian

A portrait of Brian Yeretzian

Polsinelli
Principal
Professional Services Advisors

Principal in Polsinelli’s Real Estate Finance Practice Brian B. Yeretzian advises developers, investors, owners and corporate occupiers on transactions across California and nationally. He came to the firm from an in-house role as senior corporate counsel at one of the world’s largest commercial real estate services firms, negotiating facilities management, brokerage and lease administration matters for senior executives.

Yeretzian refinanced a $16-million CMBS loan secured by a La Quinta mixed-use development and an $18-million CMBS loan on an Idaho hospitality asset. For one of the nation’s largest health systems, he documented 285 leases covering over one million square feet across 22 cities in 10 states. He helped establish Polsinelli’s participation in Public Counsel’s Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Clinic and volunteers with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

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